$0.23 EPS Expected for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.24. Myers Industries reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Myers Industries.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.83 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE MYE traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.49. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,826.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Myers Industries by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Myers Industries by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Read More: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.