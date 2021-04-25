Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.75 on Friday, reaching $222.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,677. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.49 and its 200 day moving average is $197.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $223.71.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.