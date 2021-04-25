Transform Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,273 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,454,771,000 after purchasing an additional 897,790 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.24. The company had a trading volume of 77,519,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,558,570. The company has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.25. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

