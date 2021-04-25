Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 6.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 6.4% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 33.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Amgen by 14.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $257.03 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.81. The firm has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.