$0.67 EPS Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Waste Connections posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,103. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.23, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

