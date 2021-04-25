BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $14.08 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,317,000 after acquiring an additional 97,553 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $418.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $401.04 and a 200-day moving average of $376.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

