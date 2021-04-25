Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $489,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.7% in the first quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.82 and a 12-month high of $315.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.03.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.