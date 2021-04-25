Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.03.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total transaction of $20,615,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock worth $441,938,332 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.82 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.