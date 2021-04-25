ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

NYSE ONTF traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 119,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,661. ON24 has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.25.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.22 million.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 87,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.75 per share, with a total value of $6,563,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 94,031 shares of company stock worth $6,881,012.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ON24 stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

