Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.47 Million

Analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will report $20.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.35 million to $27.37 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $86.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full-year sales of $129.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.10 million to $177.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $202.87 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $234.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nordic American Tankers.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nordic American Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:NAT remained flat at $$3.15 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,004. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $464.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 31.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.