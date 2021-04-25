CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

CYBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CYBE traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 58,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,456. CyberOptics has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $43.48. The company has a market cap of $216.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. CyberOptics had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberOptics will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CyberOptics by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.