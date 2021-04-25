Strong (STRONG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.32 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 29% lower against the dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $17.34 million and $1.32 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $125.39 or 0.00253057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00060081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00271347 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.27 or 0.01039924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00023916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,760.31 or 1.00427605 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.23 or 0.00636203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

