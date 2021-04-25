Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Reduced by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 19,811 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 4.3% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $37,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $117.56. 4,559,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,313,813. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.45 and its 200-day moving average is $102.08. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a PE ratio of 152.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

