New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,479 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,479 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $124,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.80 on Friday, reaching $377.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,261. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.90.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

