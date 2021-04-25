Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Target Price at C$108.38

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$108.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$102.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of DOO stock traded up C$0.64 on Tuesday, reaching C$114.00. The company had a trading volume of 130,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,959. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.65 billion and a PE ratio of 27.80. BRP has a one year low of C$28.16 and a one year high of C$117.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$104.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$87.20.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 7.8400007 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 2.68%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

