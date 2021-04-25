Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to announce ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.33). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2,000%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.54.

PLYA stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,182. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $164,944.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 119,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

