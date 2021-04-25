New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 53,856 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,125,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,856 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $150,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after buying an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,909,000 after buying an additional 76,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.43. 4,556,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,600,129. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $144.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

