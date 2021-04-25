Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 7,790 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 29.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 213,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,629 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.23. 6,229,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,861,239. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $58.46. The company has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

