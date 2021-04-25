R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 337 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.2% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $222.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $223.71.

