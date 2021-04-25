Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida also posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

SBCF traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.92. 273,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

