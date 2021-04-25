Brokerages Expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $421.44 Million

Analysts expect that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will post sales of $421.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $418.67 million to $424.20 million. AAR reported sales of $416.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIR. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,014,511.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,954,970.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 407,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,602.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,462 over the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of AAR by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

AAR stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.38. 440,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.13. AAR has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 1.84.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

