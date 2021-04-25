Vidya 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.22 Million (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidya has a market cap of $7.94 million and $1.22 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vidya has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vidya

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,359,208 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

