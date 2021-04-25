Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. ManpowerGroup reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 644.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

MAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.18.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 466.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,958,000 after acquiring an additional 912,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,328,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,531,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,797,000 after acquiring an additional 78,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN traded up $2.75 on Friday, reaching $119.80. 417,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,260. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $61.12 and a one year high of $120.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.20, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

