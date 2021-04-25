Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will announce ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.44). Exagen reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of Exagen stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. 43,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,013. The company has a market capitalization of $199.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77. Exagen has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

In other Exagen news, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 28,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $448,616.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exagen by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Exagen by 28.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 43.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

