1,676 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $232.46 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $233.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

