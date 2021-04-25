Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,666 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.1% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,512,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,577. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.19.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.