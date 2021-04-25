Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,328 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $16.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $610.61. 5,694,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,526,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $280.60 and a 12-month high of $648.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $546.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

