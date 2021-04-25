Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $144.33 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $151.46. The company has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

