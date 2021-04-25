Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 489,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $101,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $544,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.21 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $138.37 and a 12-month high of $217.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.