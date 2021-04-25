American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,491 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. American Express makes up 2.2% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in American Express by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

NYSE AXP opened at $144.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

