IBM Retirement Fund Sells 26,745 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,745 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,935 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,422 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

