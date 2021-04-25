IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,926 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

Danaher stock opened at $259.78 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $155.61 and a 1-year high of $259.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

