$104.06 Million in Sales Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will announce $104.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.18 million and the highest is $143.51 million. Galapagos reported sales of $117.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year sales of $496.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $214.77 million to $645.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $564.26 million, with estimates ranging from $218.41 million to $780.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Galapagos.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after buying an additional 77,366 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after buying an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 647.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 73,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,929,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPG traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.46. The stock had a trading volume of 139,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,718. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $74.51 and a 52-week high of $233.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average is $103.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

