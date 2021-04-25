Insureum (ISR) Price Hits $0.0532 on Major Exchanges

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, Insureum has traded up 141.8% against the dollar. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $11.39 million and $2.70 million worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0532 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00065564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00062133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00094911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.56 or 0.00693394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,880.65 or 0.07764448 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

