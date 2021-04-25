Strategic Wealth Designers Has $1.97 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 59,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 73,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 125,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 218,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.94. 6,708,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,295,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.28.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

