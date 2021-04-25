ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 2,423 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.9% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

