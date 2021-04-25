YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,108 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.97. 10,665,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,931,528. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

