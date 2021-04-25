Zacks: Brokerages Expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to announce sales of $219.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.04 million and the highest is $225.27 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $207.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $931.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $903.50 million to $965.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $973.46 million, with estimates ranging from $948.90 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.26 million.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

NASDAQ GDEN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,051. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $835.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.66. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In related news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.