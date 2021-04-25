Brokerages Anticipate Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will report $77.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.70 million. Universal Technical Institute posted sales of $82.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year sales of $333.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.13 million to $335.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $382.60 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $405.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million.

UTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

NYSE:UTI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.74. 112,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,203. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $187.93 million, a PE ratio of -52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,017 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 563,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 70,981 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 521,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 114,135 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 468,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

