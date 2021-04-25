Lido DAO Token (LDO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.17 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $8.53 million and $1.17 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001931 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

