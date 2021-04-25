Realio Network (RIO) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.44 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Realio Network has a market cap of $11.44 million and $68,464.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00003489 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

