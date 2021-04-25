3,331 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,678. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $172.15 and a 12-month high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

