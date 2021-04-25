Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,526 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Target by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Target by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Target by 15.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $206.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $103.86 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.61.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

