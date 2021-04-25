Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 65 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,159 shares of company stock worth $34,947,285 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

NYSE BLK traded up $17.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $813.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.35 and a 1 year high of $827.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $757.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $708.52. The company has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

