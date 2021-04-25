Washington Trust Bank Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM opened at $142.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.37. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $144.74. The firm has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

