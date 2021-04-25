$5.51 EPS Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to post earnings of $5.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.74. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings per share of $4.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.71.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $3,409,259.04. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SMG traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.84. 225,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,795. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $120.65 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.75 and a 200 day moving average of $204.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.