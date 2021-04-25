LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.29. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million.

LMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,203,895.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at $143,771,509.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $104,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,692,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,995,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth $661,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

LMAT stock remained flat at $$53.55 on Tuesday. 78,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,422. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $54.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.