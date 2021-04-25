CertiK (CTK) Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $87.13 million and approximately $12.21 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00004714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00270706 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $519.35 or 0.01035837 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00024501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.60 or 0.00653393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,107.33 or 0.99939095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 101,984,069 coins and its circulating supply is 36,869,764 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

