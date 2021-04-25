GoByte Market Capitalization Tops $708,043.84 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0739 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $708,043.84 and approximately $3,133.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007515 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

