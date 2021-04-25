Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Logitech International posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Get Logitech International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOGI shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.78.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,842,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,312,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,926,000 after buying an additional 369,790 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 422,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,533,000 after purchasing an additional 330,433 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,267,000 after purchasing an additional 253,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,694,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.00. 517,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,068. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.76. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $120.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.